Visitors to Singapore spent 15% more in Q1

SINGAPORE: Visitors to Singapore spent 15 per cent more in the first quarter of this year compared to the same period last year, according to the latest numbers from the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) on Monday (Jul 31).

Tourism receipts reached S$6.4 billion in the January to March period, said the report.

The greatest growth in expenditure was in shopping, which increased 38 per cent to hit S$1.6 billion. Accommodation and food and beverage expenditure also increased 18 per cent and 14 per cent, or a total of S$1.5 billion and S$693 million, respectively. The only component of tourist expenditure that did not increase in the first quarter was sightseeing, entertainment and gaming, which remained constant at S$1 billion.

The top three markets that contributed to tourist receipts in Singapore were China (S$1 billion), Indonesia (S$688 million) and India (S$302 million).

Visitor numbers also increased by 4 per cent over the same period, with 4.3 million visitors entering Singapore in the first quarter.

The number of Chinese tourists increased 14 per cent to 851,000, while Indonesia and Malaysia were the next two biggest markets in terms of visitor arrivals, with 720,000 and 275,000 visitors from these countries respectively.

Gazetted hotel room revenue was estimated at S$800 million for the first quarter, a year-on-year decline of 1.3 per cent despite a higher occupancy rate. This was because of a drop in the average room rate, STB said.

Gazetted hotels are those that have been declared to be tourist hotels under the Singapore Tourism (Cess Collection) Act.