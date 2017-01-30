Vital to strengthen Singapore culture: Shanmugam

SINGAPORE: A society that is rooted in culture will face the world with confidence. The stronger the roots are, the better Singapore can withstand the impact of changes happening around the world, said Minister for Home Affairs and Minister for Law K Shanmugam at a Chinese New Year event on Monday (Jan 30).

The annual Spring Reception is a platform for leaders in the Chinese community to promote values and cultural appreciation.

Speaking at the event, Mr Shanmugan said societies today face many pressures, including slow economic growth and clashes in ideologies. One way to deal with this, he said, is to strengthen Singapore's culture.

“There will be ups and downs but to have the courage of conviction, you need to be strongly rooted and rooting comes from language and culture. We forget that, I think Singapore will not be Singapore and we will be buffeted and turned over by the first big wave,” he said.

Also at the event was Business China, an outfit which has been building commercial links between Singapore and China.

“We believe cooperation is the best way to strengthen our collective resilience,” said Business China Chairman Lee Yi Shyan.

This year's event was held at the new Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre building in the business district. More than 800 guests were in attendance.