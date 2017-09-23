Vivian Balakrishnan debunks fake news about him collapsing at the United Nations

SINGAPORE: Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan has debunked an online report which said he had "collapsed" at a United Nations meeting.

Calling it fake news, Dr Balakrishnan set the record straight in a Facebook post on Saturday (Sep 23), saying: "I am fine in New York and looking forward to delivering my speech at the UN later today. Thank you all for your concern."

The report by GloNews360.com, which is spreading on WhatsApp, claimed that Dr Balakrishnan excused himself midway through a presentation and collapsed in the hallway outside. It also said he was in "critical condition" in hospital.

This is not the first time that the website has reported fake news. In June, it claimed that US President Donald Trump had called off the Visa Waiver Program for Singapore passport holders. This was later debunked by the US Embassy in Singapore.

Dr Balakrishnan is in New York for the 72nd session of the United Nations General Assembly.

He also met with former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, and Secretary-General of the Permanent Court of Arbitration Hugo Hans Siblesz.

