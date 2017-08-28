Vivian Balakrishnan off to Medan, Batam to officiate upgrading of consulates

SINGAPORE: Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan will be in Medan and Batam, Indonesia, from Tuesday (Aug 29) to Wednesday to officiate at the upgrading of the Consulate of the Republic of Singapore to the Consulate-General of the Republic of Singapore in both places, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a media release on Monday.



It said that the upgrading of the consulates reflects Singapore's commitment to expanding cooperation and deepening ties with Indonesia at the regional level.

During his trip, Dr Balakrishnan will also attend the Singapore National Day celebrations in Medan and Batam. The receptions are held in conjunction with the commemoration of 50 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries this year, according to MFA.

The minister will be accompanied by officials from MFA and the Economic Development Board.