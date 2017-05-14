Vivian Balakrishnan on official visit to Bhutan from May 14 to 17

SINGAPORE: Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan is on an introductory visit to Bhutan from Sunday (May 14) to Wednesday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a press statement.

He is the first Singapore Foreign Minister to make an official visit to the kingdom since diplomatic relations were established in 2002, according to the ministry.

During his visit, Dr Balakrishnan will be granted an audience with King of Bhutan Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and call on Prime Minister Lyonchhen Tshering Tobgay.



He will also meet Foreign Minister Damcho Dorji, Minister for Labour and Human Resources Lyonpo Ngeema Sangay Tshempo, Minister for Economic Affairs Lyonpo Leki Dorji and Minister for Home and Cultural Affairs Lyonpo Dawa Gyaltshen.



In addition to the meetings, Dr Balakrishnan and Mr Ngeema Sangay Tshempo will jointly witness the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding on collaboration in the field of technical and vocational education and training between Singapore’s Institute of Technical Education Education Services (ITEES) and the Bhutanese Ministry of Labour and Human Resources.



Dr Balakrishnan will announce two health-related initiatives: A training programme by Singapore Health Services (SingHealth) for Bhutanese healthcare professionals in emergency medicine and a clinical attachment for ear, nose and throat doctors.



He will also participate in a handover ceremony for a donation of books from the Singapore National Library Board to the Bhutan National Library and Archives, MFA said in the statement, adding that Dr Balakrishnan will be accompanied by officials from the Foreign Affairs Ministry.