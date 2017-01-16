Vivian Balakrishnan, Sim Ann to attend World Economic Forum Annual Meeting

SINGAPORE: Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan and Senior Minister of State Sim Ann will attend the World Economic Forum (WEF) nnual Meeting in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland, from Tuesday (Jan 17) to Friday.

The WEF Annual Meeting is a platform for leaders in government, industry and academia to share experiences and explore novel approaches to address evolving global challenges.



Dr Balakrishnan, who is also the Minister-in-Charge of Singapore's Smart Nation Initiative, will participate in sessions relating to the initiative, announced the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a joint statement with the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) and the Smart Nation Porgramme Office (SNPO) on Monday.



These sessions will cover topics such as the impact of new technologies on future jobs, enhanced education and training, autonomous mobility to improve public transport, and more responsive public services.



Dr Balakrishnan will also attend sessions involving government and business leaders from ASEAN to share the lessons learnt from the ASEAN experience and the opportunities, challenges and priorities of ASEAN in the new global context. He will also take part in sessions on issues related to energy and regional security frameworks.



Dr Balakrishnan and Ms Sim will also participate in sessions related to sustainable energy innovation and globalisation.



Ms Sim will also represent Singapore at the Informal World Trade Organisation (WTO) Ministerial Gathering, hosted by Swiss Federal Councillor Johann Schneider-Ammann, on the sidelines of the WEF meeting.



This meeting will bring together more than 30 trade and foreign ministers of selected WTO members to discuss potential deliverables for the upcoming 11th WTO Ministerial Conference in December, as well as the future of trade in light of the current global economic situation.