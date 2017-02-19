Vivian Balakrishnan to attend ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Retreat

SINGAPORE: Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan will attend the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Retreat in Boracay, Philippines from Feb 20 to 21, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a news release on Sunday (Feb 19).

The Foreign Ministers will discuss ways to strengthen ASEAN Centrality and unity in line with the ASEAN Community Vision 2025 as ASEAN celebrates its 50th anniversary this year. They will also exchange views on ASEAN’s external relations as well as regional and international issues.

This is the first in a series of ministerial-level meetings that the Philippines will be hosting as Chair of ASEAN in 2017.

Dr Balakrishnan will be accompanied by officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.