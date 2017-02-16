Vivian Balakrishnan to attend G20 foreign ministers' meeting

SINGAPORE: Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan will attend the G20 foreign ministers' meeting in Bonn, Germany from Feb 16 to 17, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a news release on Wednesday (Feb 15).

The meeting will discuss how countries can cooperate more effectively to address global challenges including sustainable development, sustaining peace and assisting Africa in its development.

Singapore has been invited to participate in the G20 process as the representative of the Global Governance Group (3G), MFA said. The 3G includes countries such as Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, New Zealand, the Philippines, Switzerland and Finland.

Dr Balakrishnan will be accompanied by officials from MFA, the ministry added.