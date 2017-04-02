Vivian Balakrishnan to make introductory visit to New Zealand

SINGAPORE: Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan will make an introductory visit to New Zealand from Monday (Apr 3) to Wednesday (Apr 5) at the invitation of his New Zealand counterpart Murray McCully.

Starting in Wellington, Dr Balakrishnan will call on Prime Minister Bill English and be hosted to lunch by Mr McCully. He will also meet other prominent figures, including the Minister of Health, Sport and Recreation Jonathan Coleman; Minister of Trade and State Owned Enterprises Todd McClay; Minister of Finance and Infrastructure Steven Joyce; Attorney-General Christopher Finlayson and Labour Party Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs David Parker.

According to the Singapore Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday (Apr 2), the key objective of the visit is to strengthen the close and longstanding bilateral partnership between Singapore and New Zealand.

Dr Balakrishnan will also visit Auckland, where he will be hosted to a lunch by Auckland Mayor Phil Goff and receive a briefing on the Auckland Smart City Initiative.

Dr Balakrishnan will be accompanied by officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.