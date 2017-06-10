Vivian Balakrishnan to make official visit to China

SINGAPORE: Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan will be making an official visit to Beijing from Sunday (Jun 11) to Jun 12, at the invitation of his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi.



Apart from meeting Mr Wang, Dr Balakrishnan will call on Chinese Vice President Li Yuanchao and State Councilor Yang Jiechi, according to Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) in a statement on Saturday.

Dr Balakrishnan will also have breakfast with some Singaporean representatives based in China, MFA said.

He will be accompanied by Senior Minister of State Chee Hong Tat, Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office Sam Tan, as well as senior officials from the foreign ministry.