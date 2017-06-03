Vivian Balakrishnan to make working visit to United States

SINGAPORE: Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan will make a working visit to Washington DC and New York from Jun 4 to 8, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a press statement on Saturday (Jun 3).

During his visit, Dr Balakrishnan will meet senior Administration officials, principal figures in the US Senate and House of Representatives, as well as US strategic thinkers and academics.

He will also speak at the American Jewish Committee Global Forum World Leaders’ Plenary and host separate receptions for the inaugural recipients of the US-Singapore Summer Exchange Scholarship, as well as for the Singaporean community living in the Washington DC area.



Dr Balakrishnan will also attend the United Nations Conference to Support the Implementation of Sustainable Development Goal 14 (The Ocean Conference) in New York and deliver Singapore’s national statement at the conference on Jun 8.



Dr Balakrishnan will be accompanied by officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, MFA said.

