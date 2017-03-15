Volunteerism in Singapore almost doubles from 2014 to 2016: Survey

SINGAPORE: The rate of volunteerism in Singapore has almost doubled from 2014 to 2016, according a survey conducted by the National Volunteer and Philanthropy Centre (NVPC) released on Wednesday (Mar 15).



Volunteerism rates jumped from 18 per cent in 2014 to 35 per cent in 2016, the survey showed.



According to NVPC, the increase could be due to the rising trend of informal volunteerism, which refers to people volunteering without going through any organisation.



The Individual Giving Survey also found that the total amount of donations almost doubled from S$1.25 billion in 2014 to S$2.18 billion in 2016. Volunteering hours similarly doubled from 66 million hours in 2014 to 121 million hours in 2016. Individual volunteers, however, are volunteering fewer hours on average.



NVPC said that informal giving, whether through volunteering or donating, would continue to rise in Singapore as more Singaporeans start their own ground-up initiatives to serve the community.



Melissa Kwee, CEO of NVPC, cited the example of people showing initiative to help others in the aftermath of the death of founding Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew. For instance, many took it upon themselves to distribute umbrellas and water to those who were queuing outside Parliament House to pay respects to Mr Lee as he lay in state.