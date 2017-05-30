Wages of private sector workers grew at slower pace in 2016: MOM report

SINGAPORE: The total wages of private sector employees, which includes employer CPF contributions, grew at a slower pace of 3.1 per cent in 2016, compared with the 4.9 per cent increase the year before, according to the Ministry of Manpower (MOM).

In its Report on Wage Practices 2016 released on Tuesday (May 30), MOM said the slowdown in wage growth reflected a moderation in basic wage growth from 4.2 per cent in 2015 to 3.5 per cent last year, although bonus payments remained the same at 2.16 months of basic wage.

After accounting for inflation, real total wage growth also moderated from 2015's 5.4 per cent to 3.6 per cent in 2016, it added.

In terms of profitable firms, MOM said the proportion of such establishments continued to decline from 79 per cent in 2015 to 76 per cent in 2016. In contrast, companies that were profitable but did not do as well as the previous year rose (from 2015's 38 per cent to 2016's 41 per cent), as well as those that incurred a loss (from 2015's 21 per cent to 2016's 24 per cent).

RATE OF GROWTH IN WAGES FOR LOW-WAGE WORKERS SLOWED

The number of companies that raised total wages last year was at 58 per cent, which is lower than the 64 per cent in 2015, the report noted. More companies, however, cut the total wage with the number doing so rising from 2015's 11 per cent to 17 per cent last year.

Among the private establishments with low-wage employees earning a monthly basic wage of up to $1,100, 40 per cent granted wage increases to those employees in 2016, lower than the 46 per cent in 2015.



That said, 21 per cent adopted the National Wages Council's (NWC) recommended quantum for these low-wage workers in 2016, higher than 18 per cent in 2015, the report said.



The MOM report also noted that while fewer companies with low-wage workers earning up to S$1,100 on outsourced service contracts gave wage increases to these workers last year (61 per cent) compared to 2015 (68 per cent), more of them adopted the NWC recommended quantum.



"As the majority of low-wage employees on outsourced service contracts were working in Progressive Wage Model sectors such as cleaning, landscaping and security, they enjoyed higher wage increases than low-wage employees in general," MOM said.



Overall, in line with the NWC's approach for employers to share productivity gains fairly with workers and to enhance flexibility in their wage structure for competitiveness, 90 per cent of private sector workers were working in companies that had at least one of the recommended flexible wage component, the ministry said.



This is the highest level since data was first collected in 2004, the report said.

