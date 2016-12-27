Wanted: Feedback on proposed changes to business regulations

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Finance (MOF) and the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority (ACRA) are inviting the public to provide feedback on proposed changes to the Companies Act, Limited Liability Partnerships Act, and Accountants Act from Tuesday (Dec 27) to Jan 13, the agencies announced on Tuesday.

In a joint press release, the agencies said the proposed amendments to the Companies Act and Limited Liability Partnerships Act seek to reduce the regulatory burden on business entities and improve the ease of doing business, as well as enhance the transparency of business entities, while the proposed amendment to the Accountants Act is to clarify existing provisions.

To simplify the requirements for companies to hold annual general meetings (AGMs) and file annual returns, MOF and ACRA are proposing to align the timelines for holding AGMs and filing annual returns with the financial year end such that listed companies hold their AGMs no later than the fourth month after the financial year end and non-listed companies no later than the sixth month after.



They also propose to exempt all private companies from holding AGMs subject to "specified safeguards", to this end.

In addition, to further reduce the regulatory burden on companies, the agencies propose to remove the legal requirement for companies and limited liability partnerships (LLPs) to use common seals.

Another aim of the suggested amendments, according to the agencies, is to improve the transparency of companies and LLPs. This will "boost Singapore’s on-going efforts to maintain our high corporate governance standards and strong reputation as a trusted and clean financial hub" and align with international standards for combating money laundering, terrorism financing and other related threats to the integrity of the international financial system, they said.

The proposed changes to improve business transparency include:

(a) require companies (except listed companies and Singapore financial institutions) and LLPs incorporated/ registered in Singapore to maintain registers of beneficial owners (referred to as controllers) at prescribed places (e.g. company’s registered office or the registered filing agent’s registered office); (b) require foreign companies registered in Singapore to maintain registers of beneficial owners (controllers) and public registers of shareholders; (c) require a liquidator to retain records of wound up companies and LLPs for five years instead of two; (d) remove the options for companies and LLPs to destroy records early if they are wound up by their members, partners or creditors; (e) require officers/ partners/ managers of struck off companies and LLPs to retain accounting records and registers of beneficial owners (controllers) for five years; (f) void the issuance and transfer of bearer shares and share warrants by foreign companies registered in Singapore; and (g) require nominee directors/ managers to disclose their nominee status and nominators to their companies/ LLPs.

The Accountants Act will be amended to clarify that a breach of the Ethics Pronouncement 200 (EP200), which sets out mandatory anti-money laundering and countering the financing of terrorism requirements for professional accountants, is grounds for disciplinary action, MOF and ACRA added in the press release.

The detailed consultation documents can be accessed on MOF's website, ACRA's website and the REACH consultation portal. Respondents may also send their comments to MOF directly via the website, email, fax or post.

After the feedback exercise, MOF and ACRA will publish a summary of the comments received, without disclosing the identities of the respondents, and their responses, they said.