Wanted: Names for 3 new Circle Line stations

SINGAPORE: Names are needed for three new Circle Line stations, and the Land Transport Authority (LTA) has invited members of the public to send in their suggestions.

The three stations on the new Circle Line 6 are now known by their working names Keppel, Cantonment and Prince Edward.

The three new stations on the Circle Line are scheduled to be completed in 2025. (Map: LTA)

Station names need to fit one of several criteria: Help commuters easily identify where the station is located, illustrate the history and heritage of the station’s location, or reflect Singapore’s multiracial and multicultural identity.

Stations will not be named after public structures or commercial and residential developments, the LTA added.

The public can submit their suggestions at http://www.lta.gov.sg from now until Jun 18. Besides suggesting new names, they can also propose to keep the current working names along with a brief rationale to explain their submission, LTA said.

LTA will collate and shortlist names that meet the criteria, before sending a final list of names for endorsement by the Street and Building Names Board. A public polling exercise will be conducted later this year to determine the final MRT station names.

Naming exercises were similarly conducted previously for other MRT stations on the Circle Line, as well as on the Downtown Line and Thomson-East Coast Line.

Scheduled to be completed in 2025, the 4-km Circle Line 6 will connect HarbourFront station to Marina Bay station. When completed, the line will have a total of 33 stations, including 12 interchange stations.