Wanted: Proposals for children's bilingual reading series

SINGAPORE: The Lee Kuan Yew Fund for Bilingualism has launched a call for proposals to develop a series of books in mother tongue languages, which cater to children from the kindergarten to Primary four levels.



Announcing this on Tuesday (Jan 3), the fund said it "would like the content to be set in the Singapore context and feature local elements that will allow children to better relate to the story."

Such reading material is currently lacking here, said the fund's programme director Cheryl Tan. "This is one area in which the fund can actually work towards. Previous proposals usually they are translations of books or they are already existing, meaning their titles are already produced, so we are looking at this series which would actually help to provide that kind of support in terms of building their different language skills sets," she said.

This is the first time that the fund is specifically calling for a graded reader series for the Chinese, Malay and Tamil languages.

Commenting on the call for proposals, Minister for Education (Schools) Ng Chee Meng said he hopes the series can contextualise the language "to come alive for kids, into the every day aspect of Singapore life, of our culture - could be our food, could be other things that could be very relevant to the kids so that they can be very interested, and with this interest, launch into learning mother tongue with joy."

The fund also announced on Tuesday that it is supporting another 10 proposals. They include a bilingual children’s television programme by Mediacorp that will debut in the first quarter of this year, a YouTube edutainment programme called Crazy about Chinese by former journalist Diana Ser, and a translation of picture books into Chinese Malay and Tamil.

So far, the fund has supported 45 proposals and awarded S$10.3 million in grants.

The call for proposals for the bilingual reading series closes on Feb 4. Guildelines on the application process can be found at http://www.bilingualism.sg/call-for-proposals/call-for-proposals