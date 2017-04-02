War on diabetes gets women's backing

SINGAPORE: The nationwide war on diabetes has got a new ally - women!



From April, women can learn how to prepare healthy dishes that are 500 calories or less for their families. The cooking classes will be held at community clubs islandwide until December this year.



These dishes are featured in Healthy Kitchen, Healthy Women - a postcard size pack of 50 recipes of different cuisines.



They were contributed by members of the Women's Executive Committees and grassroots advisers like Culture, Community and Youth Minister Grace Fu's mixed vegetable dish, Senior Minister of State for Health Amy Khor's potato patties and Marine Parade GRC MP Fatimah Lateef's healthier version of the Indian dessert kaseri.



Women can mail these postcards to their friends to share the recipes.



Speaking on Sunday (Apr 2) at the first ever health carnival targeting women in the fight against diabetes, adviser to People's Association's Women's Integration Network Council Dr Khor said she hopes these initiatives will bring about "positive change, since most women have a significant influence over the dietary and lifestyle habits of their family members".

