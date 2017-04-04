Warehouse assistant jailed 6 weeks for molesting colleague at a carpark

SINGAPORE: A warehouse assistant who molested his female colleague at a carpark just hours after meeting her for the first time was on Tuesday (Apr 4) sentenced to six weeks' jail.



Mohamed Fahmy Latib, 25, had taken an immediate liking to his new colleague when they met on May 19, 2015. When the victim - a 21-year-old woman - knocked off at 9pm, Fahmy followed her and persuaded her to take an alternative route home.



Although the victim was reluctant, she eventually gave in. They boarded a bus and alighted near Red Swastika School in Bedok, near where the victim lived.

Fahmy said he would walk the victim home but when it was time to do so, he refused to let her go. He grabbed her by the arm and forced her to follow him to the top floor of a multi-storey carpark nearby.



The victim tried to shout for help but went along with Fahmy because she was afraid of what he might to do her. Fahmy also threatened to chase after her if she dared run away.

He made the woman sit facing him on his lap, before grabbing her hair and kissing her on the lips. He also rubbed her stomach and waist area, the court heard. The victim tried again to shout for help, but Fahmy covered her mouth to stop her. She struggled and managed to break free of Fahmy's grasp.

Fahmy made the victim promise that she would keep mum about the incident before he allowed her to leave. The victim told her sister what had happened and lodged a police report soon after.

On Tuesday, Fahmy pleaded guilty to a charge of using criminal force to outrage the modesty of the victim. Another charge of putting the victim in a chokehold to prevent her from fleeing was taken into consideration.

For using criminal force to outrage the woman's modesty, Fahmy could have been jailed up to two years, fined or caned, or with any combination of such punishments.