Warm weather expected in second half of March: Met Service

SINGAPORE: It's going to be hot in the next two weeks, with the daily maximum temperature forecast to range between 33°C and 34°C on most days, said the Meteorological Service Singapore on Thursday (Mar 16).

It added that on a few days when there is "strong solar heating and the winds are light", relatively warm temperatures of between 34°C and 35°C can be expected.

The warm weather may be accompanied by short thundery showers on five to seven days - mostly in the afternoon but could extend to the evening, said the Met Service in its fortnightly update, adding that heavy thunderstorms can be expected on some days "because of strong convention due to daytime heating of land areas."



These weather conditions are characteristics of the inter-monsoon period, which is expected to prevail into April and May, according to the Met Service.



It said light wind conditions are also common during this period, during which particulate matter in the atmosphere takes a longer time to disperse. "This may occasionally result in the appearance of slightly hazy skies over parts of Singapore on some days," it added.