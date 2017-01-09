Warmer weather expected to ease; showers forecast: NEA

SINGAPORE: If you thought the last few days felt hotter, you were not imagining things: Singapore did see drier and warmer weather over the weekend, the National Environment Agency (NEA) said in a weather advisory on Monday (Jan 9).

The highest temperature recorded on Sunday was 34.5°C at Ang Mo Kio, and some other weather stations saw temperatures above 33°C as well over the weekend, NEA said.

"The dry weather can be attributed to moisture in our surrounding region being drawn into a low pressure system over southern Thailand," NEA said, adding that this resulted in fewer clouds and warmer temperatures over Singapore.



It got even warmer on Monday: As of 3pm, the highest temperature recorded was 35.1°C at Sembawang.



However, some respite could be imminent: NEA said the warm conditions are expected to ease in the next few days, with afternoon thundery showers forecast to return.