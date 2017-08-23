Warning signs put up after crocodile spotted at Changi Beach

SINGAPORE: The National Parks Board (NParks) has put up warning signs at Changi Beach Park following reports of a crocodile in the area.

Channel NewsAsia understands the signs were put up on Monday (Aug 21).

Video and photos circulating on social media appeared to show a crocodile in the waters around Changi Beach.

One eyewitness, who did not want to be named, said that he had seen a crocodile near Changi Point Ferry Terminal for the past four days, including near the boardwalk area close to the ferry terminal.

He added that he had also made reports to the Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority (AVA) and to NParks.

The latest sighting comes after at least two sightings were reported at Pasir Ris Park earlier this month.



Advertisement

Advertisement

A crocodile was seen at the mudflat of Sungei Tampines in Pasir Ris Park and another sighting was reported in the waters off the park's beach on another occasion.



According to wildlife photographer Jeffery Teo, the Changi crocodile is probably the same as the one spotted in Pasir Ris, as crocodiles are usually spotted on the north-west side of Singapore but rarely in the north-east.

"I think it's highly unlikely there are two crocodiles ... my gut feel is that it's probably just one crocodile," he said.

"In Kranji, Sungei Buloh, we do see crocodiles regularly, but (the one in) the north-east is a rare sighting, so this particular crocodile is gaining a lot of interest."

He added the crocodile was an estuarine crocodile and that it could possibly have come from Malaysia, but that it was probably a "transient crocodile".

"(It's) just exploring, it hasn't located a place to stay, that's why you see it moving to different places."

He added that it could possibly stay put in Changi, depending on how good the environment was.

Responding to the sightings at Pasir Ris, NParks had said they were likely to be of estuarine crocodiles as they are known to "swim freely in the Straits of Johor".



It told visitors to keep to designated paths and away from water edges. Should members of the public encounter a crocodile, they should "stay calm and back away slowly" and not approach, provoke or feed it, NParks added.



If members of the public need help, they should call the NParks helpline at 1800-471 7300. More information on estuarine crocodiles can be found on NParks’ website.