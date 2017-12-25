Water 'fountain' seen along Tampines Avenue 4 on Christmas morning

SINGAPORE: A "fountain" of water nearly three metres high appeared along Tampines Avenue 4 near Junyuan Primary School early on Christmas (Dec 25) morning.

Eyewitness John Lee told Channel NewsAsia he was cycling towards the Tampines West Downtown Line MRT station on the way to work at about 7.15am when he saw the water gushing out of the ground.

"The fountain was already gushing when I passed. It was rather high, almost reaching to the halfway mark of the overhead bridge steps," he said.

Mr Lee said he saw what looked like maintenance personnel nearby with a truck, but no action was taken at the time.

"As it was a two-lane road, vehicles could still pass through," he added.

Channel NewsAsia has reached out to PUB for more details.

