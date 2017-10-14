Water pipes at Bukit Batok that leaked being replaced: PUB

SINGAPORE: Water pipes in Bukit Batok that had leaked two weeks ago are now being replaced, water agency PUB said on Saturday (Oct 14).



PUB earlier said that corrosion had led to the leak that resulted in water shooting up several metres near Blk 222 and 223, Bukit Batok Street 21. It came days after another gushing pipe leak at a road junction in Bukit Batok West.

"Pipe replacement works are in now progress. The existing pipes will be replaced with more resilient polyurethane-coated, ductile iron ones," PUB wrote in a Facebook post. "Works are expected to complete in end November."



MP for Bukit Batok SMC Murali Pillai visited the site and was updated on the progress of the works, the post said.



"PUB has a replacement programme for pipelines that are leak-prone and of unsatisfactory condition. Over these two years, PUB will renew 75km of older pipelines in over 80 locations," it added.





Advertisement