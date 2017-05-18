Water seepage caused Botanic Gardens MRT station door malfunction: SBS Transit

SINGAPORE: Water seepage caused electrical components in the platform screen doors at Botanic Gardens MRT station to malfunction, SBS Transit announced in a press release on Thursday (May 18).

The incident led to a seven-hour disruption to train operations on May 3.



SBS Transit said that water leakage was caused by natural groundwater from the space above the affected platform screen door.

"The seepage has since been grouted by injecting a polyurethane chemical to fill the void, and act as a water stop," SBS Transit said.

The train operator added that the platform screen doors at the station were last checked in September 2016 as part of routine maintenance, but none were found to be faulty and there was no water seepage seen.



SBS Transit operates the Downtown and North East lines.



Following the incident, all platform screen doors on the two train lines, as well as their electrical wiring and components were inspected, the train operator said.



Minor water seepage was found at two platform screen doors at King Albert Park Station, said SBS Transit, adding that the electrical components there were not affected and the seepage has been grouted as well.

SBS Transit apologised to all affected commuters for the inconvenience and added that it is working with the Land Transport Authority on the water seepage issue.