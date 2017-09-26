Water shoots 'up to 3 storeys high' due to burst pipe at Bukit Batok West
SINGAPORE: A pipe burst at the junction of Bukit Batok West Avenue 6 and Bukit Batok West Avenue 8 on Tuesday evening (Sep 26), shooting water several metres in the air.
The pipe was damaged after a "collision between a motor vehicle and a surface pipe", Bukit Batok MP Murali Pillai said.
PUB engineers are assessing which valves to be closed as it may affect some blocks of flats, he said.
In a Facebook post, PUB said it received reports of the "pipe leak" from 9.55pm. It also advised motorists to take alternate routes.
A spokesperson for the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it is assisting PUB in responding to the leak.
An SCDF fire engine and two police cars were spotted at the scene. A PUB van arrived at about 11.05pm.
A traffic light near the burst pipe appeared to have been taken down by the force of the water.
Ms Eileen Tey posted a video of the incident on Facebook, likening the gushing water to a "fountain".
She told Channel NewsAsia she was on her way home at about 10pm when she saw the water, which was about knee level at first. Then it suddenly "shot up to three to four storeys high", she said.
Officers from SCDF arrived shortly after. "Affected vehicles were told to reverse their car and use alternative routes by the SCDF officers on site," she said.