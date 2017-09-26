Water shoots 'up to 3 storeys high' due to burst pipe at Bukit Batok West

SINGAPORE: A pipe burst at the junction of Bukit Batok West Avenue 6 and Bukit Batok West Avenue 8 on Tuesday evening (Sep 26), shooting water several metres in the air.



The pipe was damaged after a "collision between a motor vehicle and a surface pipe", Bukit Batok MP Murali Pillai said, citing what a SCDF officer told him.

PUB engineers are assessing which valves to be closed as it may affect some blocks of flats, he added.

Bukit Batok MP Murali Pillai says that the pipe burst after a "collision between motor vehicle and a surface pipe" https://t.co/So3g4KmV2n pic.twitter.com/ZwEKJkmewP — gaya chandramohan (@gayaCNA) September 26, 2017

In a Facebook post, PUB said it received reports of the "pipe leak" from 9.55pm. It also advised motorists to take alternate routes.

A spokesperson for the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it is assisting PUB in responding to the leak.





Though I'm standing more than 10m away from the column of water, the fountain is gushing so fiercely that my camera and I are getting wet pic.twitter.com/paQOx0v9SS — gaya chandramohan (@gayaCNA) September 26, 2017

Advertisement

Advertisement

When Channel NewsAsia visited the scene at about 11pm, water was seen spouting at a height of up to 8 metres.

An SCDF fire engine and two police cars were spotted at the scene. A PUB van arrived at about 11.05pm.

A traffic light near the burst pipe appeared to have been taken down by the force of the water.

Water was seen flowing down Bukit Batok West Avenue 8 as a result of the pipe burst. (Photo: Gaya Chandramohan)

The crowd watching the water is beginning to slowly disperse, but the fountain seems to be going strong https://t.co/So3g4KmV2n pic.twitter.com/PZmkiyPJs8 — gaya chandramohan (@gayaCNA) September 26, 2017

WATCH: A traffic light just behind the fountain appears to have been taken down by the force of the water https://t.co/So3g4KmV2n pic.twitter.com/wBnim6JHQx — gaya chandramohan (@gayaCNA) September 26, 2017

The fountain is finally weakening after more than 3 hours following a burst pipe at Bukit Batok https://t.co/So3g4KmV2n pic.twitter.com/wN4lVG0UYI — gaya chandramohan (@gayaCNA) September 26, 2017

As the fountain begins to shrink, the decreasing water level is revealing a lot of mud and debris on the road https://t.co/So3g4KmV2n pic.twitter.com/pFNBrHFz20 — gaya chandramohan (@gayaCNA) September 26, 2017

The water began to weaken at bout 12.30am on Wednesday and a lot of mud and debris were left on the road.Ms Eileen Tey posted a video of the incident on Facebook, likening the gushing water to a "fountain".

She told Channel NewsAsia she was on her way home at about 10pm when she saw the water, which was about knee level at first. Then it suddenly "shot up to three to four storeys high", she said.

Officers from SCDF arrived shortly after. "Affected vehicles were told to reverse their car and use alternative routes by the SCDF officers on site," she said.





Watch out YISHUN!! BUKIT BATOK "BURSTING" onto the scene!!! pic.twitter.com/SWyOevKxZR — Muhd Aizat (@MisterAiz) September 26, 2017

Dramatic video posted by Kelvin Tan on Facebook showed cars inching by the tower of water.





Pipe Burst at Bukit Batok pic.twitter.com/YbXEcpiuD6 — حافظ (@mdhfzz) September 26, 2017



