Wave of terrorist attacks desecrates holy month of Ramadan: MUIS

SINGAPORE: The wave of terrorist attacks across the world in recent months, particularly those that occurred during Ramadan such as the attack in London, desecrates the holy month and are "totally against the teachings of Islam", said the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS) on Tuesday (Jun 6).

In a press release, MUIS said the Singapore Muslim community is "saddened" by these attacks, and it stands with the grieving families for the loss of their loved ones.

"These acts of terror and violence are not only reprehensible – they desecrate the holy month and are totally against the teachings of Islam. MUIS has stated time and again that they and the beliefs they are founded upon have no place in any society or civilisation."

It pointed out that for Muslims, Ramadan is a time for "introspection, worship and spreading of compassion to community and society", pointing to its campaign here with the theme - A Community of Rahmah (blessings, compassion and grace), Rahmah begins with Me.

Given the frequency and proximity of these terrorist attacks, MUIS urged the community to remain vigilant and be aware of signs of change in behaviour of family members and friends.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"If you think that they are coming under extremist influences, you must seek help from credible resources such as the Religious Rehabilitation Group (RRG)," the group said. "By doing so, you care for all your loved ones, and for everyone in the community."