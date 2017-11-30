US company faces 91 charges for not paying workers' salaries in Singapore

SINGAPORE: Wayne Burt Precision Technologies, a US manufacturer of oil and gas equipment headquartered in Singapore, is facing 91 charges for not paying the salaries of 24 employees, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said on Thursday (Nov 30).

The affected employees were owed three to four months' salaries, amounting to almost S$185,000, MOM said in a press release.

This is not the first time that Wayne Burt Precision Technologies had failed to pay its employees' salaries on time. The company was previously convicted and fined S$17,500 on Nov 24 last year for similar offences.

In the latest case, MOM said it conducted investigations after it was alerted by the Metal Industries Workers Union that its members did not receive their salaries. Investigators found that the company failed to pay the employees between December 2016 and March this year.

The ministry said it has since assisted the employees to fully recover their owed salaries, as well as the corresponding CPF contributions for local staff.

The company and all its directors have also been barred from hiring foreign workers.

"The company has been persistently late in paying its employees’ salaries, despite having been earlier convicted of similar offences. This is unacceptable," said MOM's director of employment standards enforcement Raymond Tan Choon Guan, adding that the late payment of salaries caused financial hardship for many employees.

"MOM will not hesitate to take stronger actions against such recalcitrant offenders," Mr Tan said.

Repeat offenders that fail to make timely payment of salaries to their employees can be fined between S$6,000 and S$30,000 per charge.

Employees who are owed salaries should approach MOM, the Tripartite Alliance for Dispute Management, or their unions for assistance as soon as possible to improve their chances of recovering their salaries, the ministry said.

