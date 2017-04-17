‘We are indebted to him’: Singapore leaders pay tribute to Othman Wok

SINGAPORE: Singapore's leaders took to social media to pay tribute to former minister Othman Wok, who died on Monday (Apr 17) at Singapore General Hospital.

In a Facebook post, President Tony Tan Keng Yam paid tribute to Mr Othman as "one of Singapore's founding fathers" whose "sacrifices and hard work contributed to Singapore’s success".

Noting Mr Othman's many contributions to the country, Dr Tan wrote: "He was steadfast in his beliefs during a difficult and crucial period of Singapore’s history. His passion and commitment in helping others, and his impartiality and integrity in serving one and all, are traits that we remember and admire in him."

Deputy Prime Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam said Singapore is “indebted to him and will always be”. "He made a multiracial Singapore possible, which matters more than anything else we have," Mr Tharman said in a post on his Facebook page.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office and labour chief Chan Chun Sing also paid tribute to Mr Othman on Facebook, calling him an “integral pioneer member of Singapore’s Cabinet”.

He fought hard for a multiracial Singapore, and made great contributions in areas such as social welfare, Muslim affairs and national sports development, Mr Chan said.

“We have lost a Singapore son today, but we will always remember and remain inspired by what he has done for Singapore and Singaporeans.”

Home Affairs and Law Minister K Shanmugam said Singapore would not be what it is today without leaders like Mr Othman.

“The passage of time casts a screen on the past. Some Singaporeans may not know fully the contributions of Encik Othman Wok. If not for him, and a few others, who fought fearlessly against significant odds, we will not be here. The Singapore we have today will not be,” Mr Shanmugam wrote.

Keenly aware that race and religion could become major fault lines, Mr Othman urged Singaporeans to come together as one united people, Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Yaacob Ibrahim said.

He noted that Mr Othman introduced the Administration of the Muslim Law Bill in Parliament and played a pivotal role in establishing key Muslim statutory institutions like the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS), the Registry of Muslim Marriages and Syariah Court.

“Through his tireless efforts, he laid the strong foundations for the administration of Muslim affairs that the community enjoys today,” Dr Yaacob said.

As Singapore’s first Minister for Social Affairs, Mr Othman was also instrumental in shaping the social service sector, Social and Family Development Minister Tan Chuan-Jin wrote in a Facebook post.

“He was an advocate of improving training and research in the social welfare field, and also urged organisations to join in efforts to do more for the care of the elderly,” Mr Tan said. “In a time when a young Singapore was struggling with strikes and unemployment, Mr Othman had the challenge of stretching the limited welfare fund to help Singaporeans in need.”

While Singapore was focused on economic development at the time, Mr Othman – who was also Minister for Culture – was “keenly aware that cultural development was just as important”, said Culture, Community and Youth Minister Grace Fu.

He believed that sporting activities can help build resilience and enable Singaporeans to have a greater capacity for endurance, Ms Fu said. He saw the National Stadium through to its completion in the 1970s, and chaired the National Sports Promotion Board – now Sport Singapore.

Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan wrote on Facebook that he was “forever grateful” to leaders like Mr Othman.

“Singapore's multi-racial and multi-religious harmony, which we almost take for granted, is due to the courage of leaders like Mr Othman Wok at a critical juncture of our history. Our trajectory could have been so different,” he said.