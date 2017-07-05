'We are not making a criticism of Government': Lee Hsien Yang responds to 38 Oxley Road debate in Parliament

SINGAPORE: Mr Lee Hsien Yang made clear in a Facebook post on Wednesday (Jul 5) that he is not making a criticism of the Government.

"What we have said is that we are disturbed by the character, conduct, motives and leadership of our brother, Lee Hsien Loong," he wrote, a day after Parliament concluded its two-day debate on the accusations made against the Government and PM Lee.

His Facebook post is reproduced below:

The government asks of us, “Are they whistleblowing in a noble effort to save Singapore, or waging a personal vendetta without any care for the damage done to Singapore?”

We are not making a criticism of the Government of Singapore, as we made clear from the beginning. What we have said is that we are disturbed by the character, conduct, motives and leadership of our brother, Lee Hsien Loong. Since Lee Kuan Yew’s passing, we have felt threatened by LHL's misuse of his position and influence over the Singapore government and its agencies to drive his personal agenda.

Our private family dispute would have remained a private family dispute, if PM Lee had not used government agencies and a secret ministerial committee to force his way. Sadly, it is Lee Hsien Loong who has dragged the government into a personal dispute.

In Singapore, the PM and his wife should not be above the law. The PM should abide by the same high standards that are expected of even junior civil servants. To show evidence that he has failed to meet these standards, is not to attack the Singapore system, but to preserve it.

Our father’s legacy is more than bricks and mortar. He made sure that all government officials acted with justice and integrity. He accepted nothing less than incorruptibility, especially for the very top. Singapore can yet live up to his legacy.