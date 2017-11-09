We cannot underestimate influence exerted by online sources: Yaacob on ISA detainees

SINGAPORE: "We cannot underestimate the influence exerted by online sources", said Dr Yaacob Ibrahim on Thursday (Nov 9), after news broke that three Singaporeans have been arrested under the Internal Security Act for terror-related activities since September.

Two of them, 38-year-old housewife Munavar Baig Amina Begam and 19-year-old former SAF logistics assistant Adzrul Azizi Bajuri, were said to have been radicalised through online materials.

In a Facebook post, the Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs said the cases were "another reminder that our community requires support and guidance from sound and credible religious sources".

"I strongly urge the Muslim community in Singapore to seek religious knowledge from our ARS-accredited asatizah and be very discerning towards what you see on the Internet," Dr Yaacob said.

"Whether in the online sphere or in our local communities, we must continually look out for each other and seek help from MUIS, the Religious Rehabilitation Group or the police if we see signs of radicalisation in our friends or loved ones.

"If we do not seek help, we do them and our community irreparable and grave harm should they act on their misguided beliefs," he added.

Amina and Adzrul have been issued a Restriction Order and Detention Order respectively. A third Singaporean, Abu Thalha Samad, was also given a Detention Order after he was found to be a member of terrorist group Jemaah Islamiyah.