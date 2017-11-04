‘We need to continue to wage war against drug abuse’: Shanmugam

SINGAPORE: Home Affairs and Law Minister K Shanmugam reiterated on Saturday (Nov 4) the need for Singapore to continue its battle against drug abuse, saying that those who ask for a more lenient stance on drugs do not see the wider consequences.

Mr Shanmugam made the comments on Facebook following news that a long-term drug abuser was sentenced to jail and caning for fracturing the skull of his 10-month-old daughter. He had shoved the baby’s head against a wall in a fit of anger at not having money to buy drugs.

“We need to continue to wage war against drug abuse. It is not just the drug traffickers and abusers we have to think about. As this case shows, there are many truly innocent victims,” Mr Shanmugam said.

“Drugs destroys families and lives. These children, other victims, don’t enter the stats, as drug abuse victims. Those who ask for a softer stand on drugs, by romanticising the drug traffickers, don’t see these consequences,” he added.

Last week, Mr Shanmugam pointed out at a speech at the Asia-Pacific Forum Against Drugs that some people have been trying to sway public opinion of the death penalty by “romanticising individuals who have been involved in the drug trade" without focusing on the larger problem.

“What they do not focus on are the thousands of people whose lives are ruined, whose families are ruined,” he said at the forum.



The minister also made clear that the death penalty for drug traffickers is “not the solution that solves all the problems”. Rather, he said it is part of Singapore’s total anti-drug framework that also includes rehabilitating abusers, adding that the Singapore Government and agencies are “happy and prepared” to debate the issue with the death penalty abolitionists at any forum.