Western Union armed robbery: Branch remains closed on Wednesday

SINGAPORE: A Western Union branch remained closed on Wednesday (Aug 2), a day after an armed robber took off with more than S$2,000.



The branch at Block 301 Ubi Avenue 1 was due to open at 11am, but two female employees outside the shuttered branch said they were waiting for the police to arrive to give them the go-ahead.

At about 11.50am, police were seen inside the branch with the staff, but the shutters still remained.

The notice pasted on the shutters of the branch on Wednesday morning.

On Tuesday at around 10.50am, a man armed with a knife forced a female employee to hand over more than S$2,000 in cash. Wearing a white motorcycle helmet, a black jacket and dark-coloured pants, the suspect fled on foot. He remains at large.

On Wednesday, Western Union staff directed customers to other nearby branches at Kaki Bukit and Paya Lebar. They said the branch may open later in the afternoon, but were not sure of the specific time. At least 10 customers were turned away within an hour.



One domestic helper from the Philippines, who did not want to be named, said she tried to use the services at the money remittance firm at about noon on Tuesday, after the robbery, but was turned away after waiting for about an hour.



Another Filipino domestic helper, Ms Girlie Genova, 33, was at the branch at about 11.30am, after trying unsuccessfully on Tuesday as she wanted to send her monthly salary to her family.



Both the maids' employers live nearby.



"I want to send the money to my children quickly," said Ms Genova, who has been working here for six months, and has three children aged six, eight and 11 back in the Philippines.



She said the other Western Union locations are too far, and that she is likely to return to the Ubi branch, or wait until Sunday to remit the money at Lucky Plaza.

This is the second armed robbery in as many days. On Monday, an armed robbery also took place at a Shell petrol station at Upper Bukit Timah. The suspect in that robbery has been charged.