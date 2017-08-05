Western Union armed robbery: Suspect charged, to be remanded for further investigations

SINGAPORE: The suspect behind the robbery of a Western Union remittance outlet along Ubi Avenue 1, Hashim Hamzah, was charged with armed robbery on Saturday (Aug 5).

The 58-year-old Singaporean man is suspected of robbing a female employee of the branch, 28-year-old Hankum Porntip, at knifepoint on Tuesday and leaving the outlet with $4,000. He was wearing a helmet and mask. Police had earlier said the suspect was 56, but charge documents seen by Channel NewsAsia showed that he is 58.



The suspect subsequently fled on a bicycle with a bag containing more than $1,000, after dropping S$3,000 which was retrieved by staff of the outlet and members of the public.

The 58-year-old will be remanded for a week for investigations into suspected involvement in other offences.

His case will be further mentioned on Aug 11.

The punishment for armed robbery is a jail term of between two and 10 years, and at least 12 strokes of the cane. The age limit for caning is 50 years.