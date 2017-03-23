Westminster attack a reminder for communities to rally together: MUIS

SINGAPORE: The terror attack at Westminster which left four people dead and at least 29 injured is a "stark reminder for all communities to rally together, care for each other, and remain vigilant against such senseless acts," the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS) said on Thursday (Mar 23).

In a statement issued to the media, Ustaz Irwan Hadi, assistant director in the Office of the Mufti and Asatizah Development at MUIS said such acts - and the ideas behind them - are a "threat to the fabric of our society".

MUIS is "deeply saddened" by the "horrific" attack and deplores the loss of innocent lives "caused by shocking violence, which has no place in any community", he said.

"Our heartfelt prayers go out to the families of the victims, and the security officers, who selflessly placed themselves in harm's way to protect the public," Ustaz Irwan said.

"Our strongest defence against such threats is to maintain our bonds of humanity and shared values. Let us build on our mutual respect, trust, compassion and continuous engagement with each other."