Westminster attack: Singapore leaders convey condolences

SINGAPORE: Following the deadly terror attack at Westminster on Wednesday (Mar 22), President Tony Tan Keng Yam and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong wrote to Queen Elizabeth II and UK Prime Minister Theresa May respectively to convey their condolences.

The attack left four people dead and at least 29 others injured - seven, critically.

In his letter, President Tan said Singapore "strongly condemns this senseless and horrific terrorist act", and stands in solidarity with the UK.

Dr Tan's letter to the Queen is reproduced below:

Your Majesty,

I am deeply saddened by the vicious attack in Westminster, London on 22 March 2017 which resulted in many casualties. On behalf of the people of Singapore, I convey our deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones, and whose lives have been affected by this horrific incident. We wish those injured a speedy recovery.

Singapore strongly condemns this senseless and horrific terrorist act. Singapore stands in solidarity with the United Kingdom during this difficult time, and in the broader fight against terror.



Yours sincerely,

Tony Tan Keng Yam



In his letter, PM Lee expressed his shock at the "horrific terrorist attack". "Singapore strongly condemns this attack, and stands in solidarity with the United Kingdom against such acts that attempt to incite fear, create divisions and disrupt our lives," he wrote.

Mr Lee's letter is reproduced below: