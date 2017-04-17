Wet, warm weather to continue in second half of April

SINGAPORE: Wet and warm weather conditions are expected to persist in the second half of April and could extend into May, the Meteorological Service Singapore said on Monday (Apr 17).

In a media advisory, the Met Service said short showers are expected on six to eight days in the second fortnight of this month. On two or three days, Singapore could see widespread showers accompanied by gusty winds between the pre-dawn hours and the early morning, it added.

Rainfall for this month is also forecast to be slightly above normal.

Although wet weather is expected on most days, the daily maximum temperature could still hit 35°C. Temperatures are likely to range from 24°C to 34°C, the Met Service said.

It noted that the first fortnight of April saw several warm days, with the maximum temperature exceeding 34°C on five days. Daily maximum temperatures ranged from 29.6°C to 34.7°C, while the daily minimum temperature ranged between 22.3°C and 26.2°C.