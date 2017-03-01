Wet weather expected in first week of March, says Met Service

SINGAPORE: The month of March is likely to get off to a wet start as northeast monsoon conditions continue in the region, said the Meteorological Service Singapore on Wednesday (Mar 1).

It said thundery showers, which can be heavy at times, are expected on most afternoons in the first week but drier weather is forecast for the second week.

"Localised short-duration thundery showers can still be expected in the afternoon on two to three days in the second week of the fortnight," said the Met Service.

Overall, the rainfall for the first half of March is forecast to be slightly below normal, it said.

As for the daily temperature during this period, the Met Service said it is likely to be between 24°C and 33°C on most days, and could reach a high of 34°C in the second week when drier weather conditions are expected.