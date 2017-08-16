Wet weather expected to persist in second half of August: Met Service

SINGAPORE: More rainy days are expected in the second half of August, the Meteorological Service Singapore said in an advisory on Wednesday (Aug 16).

During this period, short-duration thundery showers are expected on six to eight days, mostly in the late morning and early afternoon, according to the Met Service.

It added that on one or two days, there could be widespread thundery showers accompanied with gusty winds between pre-dawn hours and the early morning, due to Sumatra squalls.

Temperatures are likely to be similar to that of the first half of August, with temperatures ranging between 25°C and 33°C on most days. Daily minimum temperatures could go as low as 22°C, especially when rain falls over the island for most of the day, the Met Service added.

However, a few warm days can be expected in the later part of the month, with the daily maximum temperature reaching as high as 34°C on a few days.