Wet weather to persist in second half of November: Met Service

SINGAPORE: The wet weather experienced in the first half of November is expected to persist for the rest of the month, the Meteorological Service said in an advisory on Thursday (Nov 16).

With November usually being the second-wettest month of the year after December, "moderate to heavy thundery showers" are expected mostly in the afternoons on six to eight days of the month, said the Met Service.

On some of those days, the wet weather could extend into the evenings as well.

Widespread thundery showers with gusty winds are expected between the pre-dawn and early morning on one or two days of the month as well.

The rainfall for November this year is likely to be well above average for most parts of Singapore, said the forecaster.

The daily temperature for most days in the second half of November is forecast to range between 24°C and 33°C.

However, a few warm days could be expected where the daily maximum temperature could reach 34°C. During a few rainy days, the daily minimum temperature could reach a low of around 22°C, said the Met Service.