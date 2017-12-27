Five places in Singapore to count down to the New Year

SINGAPORE: Whether you’re looking for a beach party, a night out at a carnival or a night in on the sofa, it would seem that Singapore has no shortage of countdown events to ring in 2018. Here are five picks:



1) MARINA BAY SINGAPORE COUNTDOWN 2018



Billed as “Singapore’s largest countdown celebration”, the Marina Bay and Civic District will be transformed with light projection shows and firework displays. These include projections on The Fullerton Hotel Singapore, Merlion and ArtScience Museum, punctuated by fireworks.







Twice hourly from 8pm until midnight, the buildings around the bay will also be lit up in a sychnronised display of purple, blue and white. Meanwhile, an outdoor bazaar will be held at The Float @ Marina Bay, where you can shop, picnic or just watch the fireworks.



There will be activities at museums such as the Asian Civilisations Museum at Empress Place. (Photo: URA)

In the Civic District, exhibition galleries at National Gallery Singapore will open till 2am, while the Asian Civilisations Museum will be open till midnight.



2) PRUDENTIAL MARINA BAY CARNIVAL

Also on the bay is the Marina Bay Carnival, which will be open from 3pm to 2am at The Promontory and Bayfront Event Space.



In addition to more than 40 rides and games, there will be New Year's Eve performances by six Singapore rappers, electronic pop and R&B artists including TheLionCityBoy, Jasmine Sokko and Myrne.

3) SILOSO BEACH PARTY

Thrill-seekers can literally take the plunge into the New Year from Singapore’s only bungee tower AJ Hackett, which overlooks the Siloso Beach Party at Sentosa.



Singapore’s first bungy tower at Siloso Beach on Sentosa. (Photo: AJ Hackett International)

Brave souls can try their hand at a variety of bungee jumps while getting a bird’s eye view of the beach party from the top of the 15-storey-high tower.



(File photo: Siloso Beach Party)

The annual beach party is headlined by Dutch electronic music DJ duo Bassjackers.

4) COUNTDOWN BY THE QUAY: A WANDER SOIREE

You can hit any number of clubs at Clarke Quay to party into the New Year, or simply stay outside - the area itself is also holding its own countdown event.

File photo of the New Year countdown at Clarke Quay. (Photo: Clarke Quay)

Stay entertained with DJs from 987FM and performances from local band Shirlyn & The UnXpected, as well as street drummers and LED twirlers. Also look out for a giant rainbow dream catcher, decked with crystals and intricate weaves.

5) NIGHT IN

And if you’d prefer not to squeeze with the crowds, why not have a night in surrounded by your loved ones? Mediacorp Channel 5 will be broadcasting Celebrate 2018: Party with the Stars from 11pm with performances from local and regional artistes Taufik Batisah, The Sam Willows, Aisyah Aziz, Tabitha Nauser and Sezairi at Mediacorp Campus at Stars Avenue.

Celebrate 2018 - The Sam Willows If you could party with any 🌟, who would it be? Ring in the new year with The Sam Willows on #Celebrate2018! Posted by Mediacorp Channel 5 on Monday, 25 December 2017





And at the stroke of midnight, you’ll get your own VIP seat to watch the fireworks light up the sky at Marina Bay.

