Traffic police officer injured in hit-and-run accident; police looking for driver of white Maserati

SINGAPORE: The police are looking for a driver who injured an on-duty traffic police officer in a hit-and-run accident, police said in a media statement in the early hours of Saturday (Nov 18).



Channel NewsAsia understands the car involved is a white Maserati which was seen speeding and going onto the wrong side of the road in video uploaded on Facebook.

At about 9.20pm on Friday, the 26-year-old traffic police officer stopped the car along Bedok Reservoir Road for enforcement checks. When the officer approached the car, the driver suddenly accelerated the car towards him.



The traffic police officer suffered multiple injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

The car was found abandoned at Cedar Avenue.



Police established the driver of the car to be Lee Cheng Yan, 34, and are looking for him to help with investigations.



