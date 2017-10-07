'White smoke' at Toa Payoh MRT station due to faulty ventilation blower: SCDF

SINGAPORE: The "white smoke" seen at Toa Payoh MRT station on Saturday (Oct 7) morning was due to a faulty mechanical ventilation blower, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) on Saturday (Oct 7) morning.

SCDF said in a series of Facebook posts that it was alerted to the case at about 9.20am and that there were no injuries reported, nor were bus and MRT services affected.

By about 11am, the smoke had dissipated, authorities said.





SCDF updated just before 2pm that it had traced the smoke to the blower, which was located in an air handling unit room at Toa Payoh Hub.

"The blower has been shut off and service technicians are working to rectify the fault," the post read.

Advertisement

Advertisement



