'Why me?': Chow Yun Fat's wife recalls the day their daughter was stillborn

HONG KONG: Ms Jasmine Tan, the Singaporean wife of Hong Kong film star Chow Yun Fat, still remembers the day in 1991 when their daughter was stillborn. She still thinks about her 26 years later, she said in an interview with Apple Daily.

Ms Tan, 57, started the interview with her "biggest regret" - the experience of getting over the loss of their daughter. Since then, the couple has been helping the disadvantaged.



The couple had been married for five years when Ms Tan was pregnant with their first child. One week before her due date, her daughter was strangled by the umbilical cord.

"I remember thinking, why was the baby so quiet today? She's not kicking me," Ms Tan said.

The couple grew concerned the next day and went to a clinic. The doctor asked for her to be admitted to hospital without telling her why.

She did not realise how serious the matter was until she saw the expressions on the faces of the doctors and nurses after a check-up at St Teresa's Hospital.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The doctor had asked Mr Chow to break the news to her. In the end, Ms Tan still chose natural childbirth instead of surgery, as the doctor had suggested.

"I didn't cry at the time ... but i thought to myself: 'Why me? Why did this happen to me?'" she said. "I wanted a daughter so much ... I still think about her today."

"It took me more than seven years to accept: My daughter is dead."