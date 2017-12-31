Wild boar causes 2-vehicle accident along PIE, no injuries reported

SINGAPORE: A wild boar caused an accident between two vehicles along the Pan Island Expressway (PIE) on Sunday afternoon (Dec 31), just after the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) exit.

This happened at around 5.50pm. Channel NewsAsia understands that no injuries were reported.

According to Facebook user Alex Loh who drove past the scene, the wild boar was struck by a lorry which was in turn hit by a car. Photos he took show a police car at the scene and the animal lying on the road.

Mr Loh said the boar was "bleeding from the mouth and kicking hard". Channel NewsAsia understands that the boar eventually managed to run off.