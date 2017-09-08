Will 7-year low car COE prices continue to fall?

Transport analysts also note the growing influence of private-hire operators like Grab and Uber on Certificate of Entitlement premiums.

SINGAPORE: The dip in Certificate of Entitlement (COE) prices for cars - with the small car category plumbing a seven-year low this week - could herald a further nosedive in premiums, said transport experts.



COEs for cars up to 1,600cc closed at S$36,001, down from S$42,900, in what was “a little bit of a surprise” for Dr Park Byung Joon, senior lecturer at the Singapore University of Social Sciences (SUSS).



“Honestly, I did not expect such a huge drop ... If you looked at the number of bids received (2,195), the number had not changed that much (from 2,148),” he said. “It remains to be seen whether this was a one-off, random occurrence or an indication of a new premium pattern.”



Experts Channel NewsAsia spoke to said that the business strategies of ride-hailing operators and new exhaust and noise emissions standards have led to the abrupt tumble in premiums.

Assistant Professor Terence Fan of the Singapore Management University saw a link between the fall and Uber's potential tie-up with taxi company ComfortDelGro.



“The COE in the past year or so has been much stronger than in previous periods of slow economic growth,” he explained. “Judging from the aggressive promotion of private-hire vehicles for rent, speculation has been rife that the COE has been propped up by these operators.”



Advertisement

Advertisement

Prof Fan continued: “We hear that Uber and ComfortDelGro are working out a strategic alliance - which could result in a curb on their total fleet size. This could signal Uber's intention to slow down its growth in fleet size and hence the demand for COE in the near future. So it could fall further until it finds its new equilibrium.”



“Of course, we also have to see how many cars are deregistered as well,” he added.



SUSS economist Dr Walter Theseira concurred that premiums have been boosted by the demand for private-hire cars, but felt that prices may rebound as lower prices attract more car buyers.



“A big question is whether there are structural changes in underlying demand due to the private-hire industry. Reports are that the industry is scaling down their fleets and if so this would have an impact on small car demand,” he said.

“Large price changes in the COE market tend to be self correcting … Usually COE price adjustments are followed by interest in car dealerships but only if dealers pass through the price drops. The dealers don't pass through all of the price drop because they know that more buyers will come, and that means prices in the next round are likely to rebound.”



The drop in COE prices could spur some renewed showroom activity, Prof Fan said.

Mr Jeff Phua, owner of car dealer AutoPrestige Gallery, said the COE price drop was “probably due to changes in the new Euro VI ruling”. From Sep 1, newly purchased cars have had to comply with European carmaker exhaust and noise emissions standards, removing over a dozen models from the display racks of showrooms and dealers.

“Buyers will continue to wait, expecting a further drop in the next coming COE bidding,” said Mr Phua. “(But) prices should head north from October onwards till next year - the main reason being the change in taxes come January 2018.”



The new year will see the current Carbon Emissions-based Vehicle Scheme make way for a more stringent Vehicle Emissions Scheme, which takes into account four other pollutants and adjusts rebates or surcharges to either S$10,000 or S$20,000.



“We expect and welcome the surge of buyers this weekend and we have already lowered our cars prices relatively,” added Mr Phua.



Director of Ricardo Group, Jeremy Soh, said there would definitely be big crowds this weekend, with buyers "trying to get in on the fun".



But he also echoed Mr Phua in describing the low COE prices as a "knee-jerk reaction".



"Sales volumes will pick up again," said Mr Soh. "This won't be prolonged; prices will definitely inch back upwards."



At least one potential buyer said he was "seriously interested" after news of the record low for small car COE premiums.

"I've had my current car for about five years and was already considering buying a new car and I've been visiting showrooms,” said Mr Oon, 42. “This drop in prices will speed up my decision one way or another."



"Looking at the news, I know prices may drop even further, but then again it may not, so it won't affect my decision to take the plunge."