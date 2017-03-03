Without an outstanding public service, Singapore won't be what it is: Shanmugam

SINGAPORE: Without an outstanding public service, Singapore would not have become what it is today – and without an outstanding public service, the country will not get to where it wants to be, said Minister for Home Affairs K Shanmugam on Friday (Mar 3).

Speaking in Parliament during his ministry's Committee of Supply debate, Mr Shanmugam noted the discussion about the public service that took place the last two days.

The MPs who spoke said that Singapore's civil service was generally corruption-free and competent, but called for it to exercise greater compassion: Nee Soon GRC MPs Lee Bee Wah and Louis Ng noted how some civil servants seemed more concerned with rules than what might benefit Singaporeans, and Nominated MP Kuik Shiao-Yin asked for more to be done to help the working poor.



"I can understand the frustrations of MPs in individual cases," said Mr Shanmugam.



"All of us face these cases. They arise for a number of reasons, for example structural reasons, inter-agency issues. But in perspective, these cases are the exception, not the rule. And in a large majority of cases, our public servants are outstanding, dedicated. They go well beyond the call of duty and serve with heart."



Mr Shanmugam noted that Singapore is where it is today because of three key reasons – its political leadership, the public service and the quality of its people. "If any one of these factors were absent, we would be in a very different place," he said.



The Home Affairs Minister cited a public perception survey conducted by the police in 2016, the results of which he received on Thursday. "The results will put in context the general discussion on the public service," he said.



In the survey, 92 per cent rated general safety and security in Singapore as "good" or "very good".



"92 per cent is quite astounding," said Mr Shanmugam, noting that the top three reasons were low crime rates, the presence of more policemen and their fast response to crimes.



About 93 per cent felt safe walking in their neighbourhood at night, added Mr Shanmugam, saying that this was attributed to a highly effective police force, more police presence, as well as the quick arrest of criminals.



"You will not get such a result anywhere in the world," he said. "New Zealand and Hong Kong, also known for good safety, carried out their own survey. They had 75 per cent of people feeling safe at night. If you go to other first-world cities, I suspect the figures will be much less, and some cities I think you'll find much less than 50 per cent."



Almost half of the public said the installation of police cameras at housing estates made them feel safer, he added.



"An incredible number of the public hold the police in high regard. 87 per cent regarded the police as a world-class crime-fighting organisation.



"90 per cent believe the police are ready to deal with any major law-and-order incident, and are well prepared to respond to future security needs.



"So if we ignore some of the artificially created online attacks on the police, this is what people on the ground really believe," said Mr Shanmugam.



"This reflects the extraordinary level of faith and trust Singaporeans have in the Police Force. I have no doubt that the same goes for other Home Team departments. I believe, for example, SCDF ranks very high in people's assessment," he said.



"Many law enforcement agencies around the world will envy this."



Mr Shanmugam said that a critical factor was the immense dedication and commitment of Singapore's Home Team officers. "This is a survey on the police force. But at the broader level, it also gives a perspective to the discussions about the public service."



Noting that a large number of public servants go beyond the call of duty and serve with heart, he added: "I know the MPs who spoke (on Wednesday) share this view. I spoke with Dr Lee and Louis – they confirmed this to me. And NMP Kuik has made a Facebook post setting out her thinking along these lines.



"It is therefore good to see the position in context – without an outstanding public service, we won’t be here. And without an outstanding public service, we won’t get to where we want to be.



"Many things go right, so we don't think about them. The public service works very hard so that the rest of us can go about our lives seamlessly."