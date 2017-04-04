Woman arrested after fracas at Tiong Bahru Plaza

SINGAPORE: A 45-year-old woman was arrested after she made a scene at a shop in Tiong Bahru Plaza on Monday (Apr 3).

Police said they were alerted to the incident just before 10pm and said investigations are ongoing.

A 5-minute-and-40-second video of the incident has gone viral on Facebook, with more than 1 million views and counting as of Tuesday evening. The woman, visibly agitated, is seen yelling at shop staff at the Owndays spectacles shop and hitting two of them, asking them to retrieve her bracelet. Passersby and a security guard try to intervene, but the woman continues to swear at the shop staff.

Channel NewsAsia reached out to Owndays, but staff at the shop declined to comment.