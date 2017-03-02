Woman arrested for alleged involvement in air ticket scam

SINGAPORE: A 24-year-old woman has been arrested for her alleged involvement in an air ticket scam.

In a news release on Thursday (Mar 2), police said victims of the scam made several reports, after a woman who claimed to be a freelance travel agent promised to sell them air tickets at discounted prices.



The air tickets were not delivered after the victims made payment.

Police then arrested the suspect on Tuesday along St Michael's Road.

Investigations are ongoing. If convicted, the suspect faces a jail term of up to 10 years, and a fine.

Police also advised members of the public to purchase air tickets from licensed travel agents.