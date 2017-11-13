Woman arrested for allegedly cheating victims of more than S$200,000 in love scams

SINGAPORE: A 38-year-old woman has been arrested for her suspected involvement in several cases of online love scams, the police said in a news release on Monday (Nov 13).

Several police reports were made early last month. The victims were purportedly asked by online scammers to transfer money to various local bank accounts.

The victims were cheated of at least S$216,000 in total, according to the police.

Investigations by the Commercial Affairs Department showed that the bank account holders had passed the cash to the suspect, who then allegedly carried the money out of Singapore and delivered it to members of the scam syndicate.



The woman will be charged in court on Tuesday for offences which include failing to give reports when moving cash of more than S$20,000 out of Singapore.

Police added that online love scams remain a serious concern, with 349 cases reported in the first six months of the year, compared with 277 cases during the same period last year.

After gaining the victims' trust, the scammers would then ask them to transfer money for various "fictitious purposes" such as for business loans, legal fees or courier fees for parcels that the scammers claim to be sending to the victims, said the police.

Members of the public can visit scamalert.sg or call 1-800-722-6688 for more information on scams.